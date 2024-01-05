SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

