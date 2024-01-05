SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 32 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in Elevance Health by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 26.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after purchasing an additional 342,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Read Our Latest Report on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $484.86 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $508.78. The company has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $468.00 and a 200-day moving average of $457.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.