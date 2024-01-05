SFE Investment Counsel Makes New $243,000 Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $676,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Chewy by 38.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 136.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CHWY stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,036.25 and a beta of 0.94. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
