SFE Investment Counsel Makes New $337,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

BATS:IYJ opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

