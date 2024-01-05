SFE Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $237.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.08. The company has a market capitalization of $756.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

