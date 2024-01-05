Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.51.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,939,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354,053. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 7.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Shopify by 14.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Shopify by 45.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

