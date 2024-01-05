ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

ESE traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.89. 15,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,150. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

