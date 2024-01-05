Signet Financial Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 49,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $232.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $246.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

