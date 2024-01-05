Signet Financial Management LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in GSK by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after buying an additional 4,774,116 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,994,000 after purchasing an additional 571,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in GSK by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 673,419 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GSK by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,736 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. GSK’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.