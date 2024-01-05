Signet Financial Management LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5,879.2% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,000 after purchasing an additional 282,975 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 242.5% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 375,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 265,842 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,112 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 793,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 180,265 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

JHMM opened at $51.37 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

