Signet Financial Management LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $66,370.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,409,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,242 shares of company stock valued at $487,495 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

