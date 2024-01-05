Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 766 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIS. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,615,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,233.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,288,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,638 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,378,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,463,000 after acquiring an additional 685,191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,192,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,329,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The company has a market cap of $718.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.