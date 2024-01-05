Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Trading 2.9% Higher

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.70 and last traded at $64.30. 136,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 456,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.48.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 119.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 758,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after purchasing an additional 707,765 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 761,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $54,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,800 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 771.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 673,278 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $43,584,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

