Silver Lake Advisory LLC Acquires 1,006 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Robert Half accounts for about 2.2% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 32.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 28.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 55.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $83.11. 413,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,445. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

