Silver Lake Advisory LLC Acquires 1,677 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates comprises 2.4% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.39. The stock had a trading volume of 226,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,603. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $184.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.