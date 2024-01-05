Silver Lake Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 2.3% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. 5,184,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,811,510. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

