Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys 1,608 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up 1.9% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 118,152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 90.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $229,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,429. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

