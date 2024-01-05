Silver Lake Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,760,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

