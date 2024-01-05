Silver Lake Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities comprises 2.2% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after buying an additional 576,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,243,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,475,000 after acquiring an additional 348,953 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,097. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

