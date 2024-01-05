Silver Lake Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker comprises 2.2% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.95. 315,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,631. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,144.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Argus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

