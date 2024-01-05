Silver Lake Advisory LLC Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 129,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. California First Leasing Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.7% in the third quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.2% in the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 421,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Global Payments Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.75. The company had a trading volume of 525,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,637. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $138.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.33.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.