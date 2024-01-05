Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BMO traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average of $86.37. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $102.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1137 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

