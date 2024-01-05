Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $5.64 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 3.5% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $118.19. 418,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,472. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

