Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned 0.61% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PID. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 130,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 942,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 67,048 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 206,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 44,060 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PID traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. 74,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,984. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0979 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

