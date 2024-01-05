Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 3.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,481. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $139.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

