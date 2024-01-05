Silver Lake Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for about 2.3% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.55. 344,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

