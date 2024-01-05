Silver Lake Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 1.9% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,342,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,650 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Corning by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 28,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Corning by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 229,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.