Silver Lake Advisory LLC Invests $3.36 Million in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000. Unum Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,259. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Read Our Latest Report on UNM

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.