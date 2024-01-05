Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases 2,122 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after buying an additional 1,423,517 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.42. 592,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.