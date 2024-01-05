Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases 2,854 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,035 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial makes up about 2.1% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $47,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.51.

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

RF traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. 3,776,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,700,036. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.