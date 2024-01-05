Silver Lake Advisory LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,574 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 2.3% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 275,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 251,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.18. 3,385,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,675,448. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $146.89.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

