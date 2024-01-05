Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 2,396 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE O traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,615. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.