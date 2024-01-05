Silver Lake Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of EnerSys worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $26,527,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 1,380.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 324,669 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter worth about $22,054,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 85.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after acquiring an additional 172,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $10,725,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

ENS traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.77. 70,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,467. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $73.24 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.86.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $914.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. EnerSys's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

