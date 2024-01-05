Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 372,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 337,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.
Silverback Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $203.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional Trading of Silverback Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,974,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 1,200,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 302,542 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.
Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.
