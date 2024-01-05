SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Director Stanley Wunderlich Sells 600 Shares

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Wunderlich sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $10,806.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,463.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stanley Wunderlich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, December 27th, Stanley Wunderlich sold 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.

SilverSun Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNT opened at $18.50 on Friday. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.