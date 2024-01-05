Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th.

Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SLP opened at $40.61 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $809.76 million, a PE ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,659,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,697,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $43,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,722.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,659,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,697,057.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,177. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 233.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

