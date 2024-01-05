Simulations Plus, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th.

Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $40.61 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $809.76 million, a PE ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 31,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,208,542.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,178,294. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $244,360.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,213.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 31,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,208,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,178,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,177 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 64.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 131,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,561 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

