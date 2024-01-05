Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 191,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 282,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative net margin of 3,571.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

In related news, insider Eli N. Glezer purchased 200,000 shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

