Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Trading Up 20%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 57,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Sirona Biochem Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -0.22.
About Sirona Biochem
Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.
