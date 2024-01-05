SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Up 4.4%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $116.80 and last traded at $116.47. 9,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 154,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.38.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,706,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $130,127.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,059,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,078 shares of company stock valued at $472,383. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 7.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after purchasing an additional 212,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 42.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,129,000 after acquiring an additional 761,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,110,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after acquiring an additional 50,433 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,007,000 after acquiring an additional 124,956 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

