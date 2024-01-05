Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.01 and last traded at C$6.03. Approximately 134,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 135,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SKE shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.57.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$516.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.13.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.30). As a group, research analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skeena Resources

In other Skeena Resources news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$72,120.00. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

