Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 1.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 118,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,336. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.