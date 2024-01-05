SLM (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Trading Down 0.6%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.25 and last traded at $67.10. 6,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 11,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.52.

SLM Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58.

SLM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.8634 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%.

Institutional Trading of SLM

SLM Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SLM stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SLM Co. ( NASDAQ:SLMBP Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

