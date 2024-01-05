SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMBK. TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SMBK

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. 10,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,241. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $336,056. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 119.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 24,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.