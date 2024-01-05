Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Boosts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 1.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.55. The stock had a trading volume of 657,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,918. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.