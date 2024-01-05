Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 178.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.31. The stock had a trading volume of 81,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.51 and a 200 day moving average of $111.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $123.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

