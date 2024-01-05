Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $3.31 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 23.5% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 69,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

OXY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,264. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

