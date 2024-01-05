Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.71. The company had a trading volume of 287,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $94.29.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

