Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Target were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Target Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TGT traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $141.53. The stock had a trading volume of 319,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,879. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

