Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 432 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Charter Communications by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.00. 52,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.83. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.02 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.95.
Insider Transactions at Charter Communications
In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
