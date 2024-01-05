Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 432 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Charter Communications by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.00. 52,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.83. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.02 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.